(In June 25 story, corrects fourth item to say J.P. Morgan Global Corporate Bank, not J.P. Morgan Private Bank)

(Adds Bank Of America Merrill Lynch)

June 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

The head of Morgan Stanley's German unit is taking a leave of absence following an uproar over emails he reportedly exchanged with a regional politician.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Bank Of America Merrill Lynch named Goldman Sachs banker Diego De Giorgi as a co-head of its investment bank in Europe.

ABN AMRO PRIVATE BANKING

The bank named Hans-Peter Borgh its chief commercial officer for Asia and the Middle East. Borgh will look after strategy, business development, performance and sales management and marketing and communications.

He will join ABN Amro from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), where he was the regional head of affluent banking Asia Pacific.

J.P. MORGAN

The bank appointed Christine Tan as a managing director at its Global Corporate Bank. She will head multinational corporate clients subsidiary client coverage in Asia Pacific (APAC).

Jang was earlier head of regional treasury sales for South Asia at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. She will be based in Singapore.

GREENHILL & CO INC

Independent investment bank Greenhill & Co said it hired rival Lazard Ltd's Eric Mendelsohn as a managing director focused on restructuring advisory.

CME GROUP INC

The company appointed Dr. Sung Hee Hong as executive director, head of Korea. He has previously worked with the Korea Stock Exchange (KSE) and the Korea Exchange (KRX).

In his new role, Hong will be responsible for developing growth opportunities and customer relationships in Korea.

EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH

The company named Tom Carless its finance and operations director. He has will join Edison from 7city, a specialist financial training firm.

The investment research firm also appointed analysts Will Forbes to its oil and gas team and Zsolt Mester to its institutional service team. Forbes has earlier worked with Arc Asset Management, Millennium Capital Partners and Credit Suisse, while Mester was earlier with Sanford C. Bernstein.

PERMIRA

The European private equity firm transferred its London partner Robin Bell-Jones to the firm's Hong Kong office, to lead its technology, media and telecoms sector (TMT) in Asia. Bell-Jones will work with Asia co-heads to develop Permira's franchise and investment activities in the region.

Bell-Jones has worked for Permira for over 10 years in its London and Frankfurt offices and is one of four partners in the TMT team.

SEI INVESTMENTS CO

The wealth management company said Christopher Freeman joined the company as senior business development director, global wealth services (GWS). Freeman was previously sales director at Pershing, eClerx, Dealogic, and TD Wealth Institutional. (Compiled by Neha Alawadhi and Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore)