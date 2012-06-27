June 27 The following financial services
NATIONAL BACK OF GREECE
The chief executive of Greece's largest lender National Bank
, Apostolos Tamvakakis, will step down on Thursday and
be replaced by deputy CEO Alexandros Tourkolias, a source at the
bank told Reuters.
JEFFERIES GROUP INC
Jefferies appointed Steven Latimer a managing director and
head of Canadian Investment Banking. He will initially focus on
the metals and mining sector.
Latimer was earlier with Credit Suisse, where he was head of
Canadian metals and mining investment banking. He will be based
in Toronto.
CITIGROUP INC
The company named Jonathan Larsen the global head of its
retail bank, filling the position for the first time with an
Asia-based banker.
Larsen, a 25-year industry veteran, will be based in Hong
Kong and will continue to serve as head of Asia consumer
banking, according to an internal memo.
BNP PARIBAS
The French bank lost two of its top Geneva-based bankers in
commodity trade finance, it confirmed, dealing a further blow to
one of the sector's major lenders.
The two heads of energy and commodities finance for global
trading hub Switzerland, Jacques Begle and Philippe Ziegler,
have left BNP, a spokesperson for the bank confirmed to Reuters.
ALIXPARTNERS
The global business advisory firm said David Carlson will
relocate from the United States to Shanghai to help in the
expansion of AlixPartners' information management services unit
in Asia. Carlson is at present a director in the firm's global
information management services.
The firm appointed forensic-accounting specialist Mark
Pulvirenti to its financial advisory services practice in Hong
Kong.
CHICAGO EQUITY PARTNERS
The firm named Brian Portnoy as head of alternatives and
strategic initiatives.