June 29 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS CAPITAL
Kuno Kennel, Barcap's Swiss market head, is leaving to
become the chairman of Schwyzer Kantonalbank. Kennel had joined
Barclays two years ago to build Barcap's Swiss franc
underwriting and trading business.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland group
appointed Armando Rosselli executive director, head of tax and
wealth structuring international. He will be based in London.
Rosselli joins Coutts from Credit Suisse, where he was head
of wealth planning. His appointment will be effective from July
2.