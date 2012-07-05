July 5 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC
The bank named Paul Busby as head of Prime Services Sales,
Americas. Busby previously worked with Bankers Trust and
Deutsche Bank.
BNY MELLON
The wealth management firm hired Christopher Ross as a
senior portfolio manager for its Washington office. The industry
veteran has worked with Wells Fargo and Neuberger Berman.
ASHCOURT ROWAN
The firm appointed Chris Williams as chief executive of
Ashcourt Rowan Financial Planning and Christopher Jeffreys as
chief executive at Ashcourt Rowan Asset Management.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The American financial services company named A Espinosa as
head of foreign exchange quantitative research.
CAZENOVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
The asset management company hired Stephen Lucas as head of
European sales, effective July 2. Lucas joins from London
Limited where he worked as client director.