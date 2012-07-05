July 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC

The bank named Paul Busby as head of Prime Services Sales, Americas. Busby previously worked with Bankers Trust and Deutsche Bank.

BNY MELLON

The wealth management firm hired Christopher Ross as a senior portfolio manager for its Washington office. The industry veteran has worked with Wells Fargo and Neuberger Berman.

ASHCOURT ROWAN

The firm appointed Chris Williams as chief executive of Ashcourt Rowan Financial Planning and Christopher Jeffreys as chief executive at Ashcourt Rowan Asset Management.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The American financial services company named A Espinosa as head of foreign exchange quantitative research.

CAZENOVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

The asset management company hired Stephen Lucas as head of European sales, effective July 2. Lucas joins from London Limited where he worked as client director.