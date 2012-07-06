July 6 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WAINBRIDGE HOLDINGS LTD
The investment management company appointed Jonathan Hardie
as head of asset management and promoted Jay Patel to
vice-president's post. Hardie previously held positions at
Westbrook Partners, Haslemere Estates and MEPC.
VALAD
The European real estate investment management company hired
Andreas Hardt as head of Germany.
Michael Bruhn, former head of Nordics, was named chairman of
the region. Mikael Fogemann, head of asset management, Nordic,
for the last two years has been promoted to head the region.
NEUBERGER BERMAN
The asset management company appointed Jenny Segal
as managing director, head of institutional Europe. Segal joins
from Old Mutual Asset Managers where she was head of
institutional and hedge fund business.
(Compiled by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore)