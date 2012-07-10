July 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The firm said it hired four managing directors from Bank of America Corp's Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse to strengthen its technology corporate and investment banking practice.

TEAKWOOD CAPITAL

The Texas-based private equity firm has hired Vinse Davidson as managing director and chief financial officer. Davidson joins from STARTech Early Ventures, where he was a partner and CFO for 12 years.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

The financial services company appointed Philippe McAuliffe as a partner and Nick Johnston as a managing director in its advisory group.

McAuliffe, who was most recently a managing director in JPMorgan's healthcare investment banking group, will be based in New York.

Nick Johnston will join the firm's London office. He previously worked as an executive director in JPMorgan's investment banking group.

TROIKA DIALOG

The investment company appointed Sergei Khaliullin as a director in the mergers & acquisitions execution team. Khaliullin joins from Alfa-Bank, where he was director of corporate finance.