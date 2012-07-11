BRIEF-Nippon Prologis REIT to issue unsecured REIT bonds worth 7 bln yen in total
* Says it will issue 3th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 2 billion yen
July 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NORTHERN TRUST
The investment management company named Laura Mandel president of the Northern Trust Company of Delaware. Mandel, who has been with the bank for more than 12 years, will relocate to Wilmington from Chicago.
FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST
The REIT named Jim Taylor as chief financial officer. Taylor will succeed Andrew Blocher with effect from August.
ESPIRITO SANTO INVESTMENT BANK
The Portuguese investment bank expanded its debt capital markets business in New York with the appointment of Dennis Holtzapffel as head of debt capital markets origination for Spanish-speaking Latin America. He joins from Jefferies.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group named Jo Kaye as managing director and chief operating officer of products, services and marketing. Kaye joins from Barclays Wealth and will be based in London.
INGENIOUS ASSET MANAGEMENT
The UK-based company hired Wayne Ellis as investment director and Mark Doidge as business development manager, with immediate effect.
Ellis was previously director of private clients at Merchant Securities Limited. Doidge most recently worked at Quilter as regional sales manager.
