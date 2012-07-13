EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
July 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
Three employees from the company's chief investment office including Bruno Iksil known as the "London Whale", have left the bank, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
The London-based employees - Achilles Macris, Javier Martin-Artajo and Iksil - were no longer listed in the company's internal employment database as of Thursday, the Journal said.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
Lisa Maurer was hired as the director of the company's family office group. Maurer joins Citi Private Bank after having led a family office for 10 years. She will be based in New York City.
