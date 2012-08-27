Aug 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ARAB BANK PLC

Jordan's largest lender appointed Sabih al-Masri as chairman after the resignation of Abdel Hamid Shoman this month in a dispute over the chairman's power.

Masri was previously deputy chairman of the bank.

BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO

The privately held financial institution named Michael Kim as the Chief Investment Officer of its wealth management business.