Sept 11 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The bank named former Fortigent chief investment officer Nathan Sonnenberg as a new director of investments for its ultra-wealthy Abbot Downing business.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The international banking group appointed Patrick Lee as head of origination and client coverage and co-head wholesale banking, Singapore. He joins Standard Chartered after four years as Nomura's managing director, head of South East Asia investment banking.

AXA Group

AXA China Region Insurance Company Ltd ("AXA Hong Kong") announced today that it appointed Xavier Lestrade as chief distribution officer, with immediate effect.

AXA UK appointed Yves Masson as Chief Executive of its personal direct and partnerships business.

ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO LTD

The private independent bank appointed Liz Bottomley as head of private banking. She takes up her new role with Arbuthnot Latham with immediate effect.

TROIKA DIALOG

The investment company which is a part of the Sberbank Group appointed Peter Holowka as head of E-FX, managing director. He joins from Unicredit, where he was the global head of eCommerce CIB.

PRAMERICA REAL ESTATE INVESTORS

The European arm of the real estate investment advisory and management business of Prudential Financial Inc named Michael Gallagher an associate portfolio manager responsible for managing UK and European strategies.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager appointed Ed Collinge to the position of senior client advisor for UK and European strategic insurance sales. Collinge was previously the head of capital management at Legal & General's annuity business.