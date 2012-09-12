Sept 12 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The unit of Royal Bank of Canada named Steve Sokic the head of its ultra-high networth trust, fiduciary and tax businesses.

J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK

The bank, which is part of JPMorgan Chase & Co, appointed Regis Molowny as head of wealth advisory in Spain. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Regis was branch manager of Merrill Lynch in Spain and Portugal.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager, which is part of JPMorgan Chase & Co , said Stuart Podmore had become head of strategic alliances, reporting to Mike Parsons, head of fund sales.

ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & Co LTD

The private independent bank appointed Linda Amili Clack to the new position of international banking director - head of Middle East private banking.

CORNERSTONE REAL ESTATE ADVISERS LLC

The real estate investment adviser said it named Terri Herubin the portfolio manager of the Cornerstone Patriot Fund, an open end U.S. core real estate commingled fund. Herubin replaces Brian Murdy.

ACTIS LLP

The pan-emerging markets private equity firm appointed Danny Koh as a Director in Singapore. Actis also appointed Max Lin as a director in Beijing.

RIDGEMONT EQUITY PARTNERS

The middle market buyout and growth equity firm said it promoted Yeatts Anderson and Tim Dillon as vice presidents in its Charlotte headquarters.

SIMON COMPLIANCE LLC

The full-service compliance consultancy specializing in investment advisory said it hired Mary McDonnell and UnBo (Bob) Chung as senior consultants.

THE PARAGON GROUP OF COMPANIES

The residential mortgages provider said corporate financier Fiona Clutterbuck will join its board with immediate effect.

NARDELLO & CO

The corporate investigation firm appointed Gayle Horwitz as chief operating officer, effective Oct. 9. Horwitz served as president and chief executive of the Hugh L. Carey Battery Park City Authority in New York City.