Sept 14 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NOVA LJUBLJANSKA BANKA

Slovenia's largest bank, financially troubled Nova Ljubljanska Banka, named economist Janko Medja as chief executive after his predecessor resigned in December.

MARSH INC

The insurance broking and risk manager, which is a part of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, appointed Andrew Chester as CEO of Bowring Marsh, Marsh's specialist international placement broking division.

MAZARS LLP

The International accountancy firm said it appointed a new VAT partner, Vincent McCullagh, who joins from Deloitte Ireland. It also promoted Gareth Jones, Sam Porritt, Sam Patel and Omar Ripon in London, and Carl Ward in Leeds.

UNIVERSITIES SUPERANNUATION SCHEME LTD

The pension scheme operator appointed Steve Deeley and Rob Horsnall as investment managers for infrastructure.