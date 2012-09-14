Sept 14 The following financial services
industry appointments and departures were announced on Friday.
To inform us of other job changes, email to
moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NOVA LJUBLJANSKA BANKA
Slovenia's largest bank, financially troubled Nova
Ljubljanska Banka, named economist Janko Medja as chief
executive after his predecessor resigned in December.
MARSH INC
The insurance broking and risk manager, which is a part of
Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, appointed Andrew Chester
as CEO of Bowring Marsh, Marsh's specialist international
placement broking division.
MAZARS LLP
The International accountancy firm said it appointed a new
VAT partner, Vincent McCullagh, who joins from Deloitte Ireland.
It also promoted Gareth Jones, Sam Porritt, Sam Patel and Omar
Ripon in London, and Carl Ward in Leeds.
UNIVERSITIES SUPERANNUATION SCHEME LTD
The pension scheme operator appointed Steve Deeley and Rob
Horsnall as investment managers for infrastructure.