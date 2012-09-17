Sept 17 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WILLIAM BLAIR & CO LLC

The investment banking and asset management firm appointed Ryan DeVore to the new position of director of Private Client Advisors. DeVore previously worked at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

BARCLAYS PLC

The company appointed Tom Wood as head of Professional Services. Wood joined Barclays in 2007 from Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC.

MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL PLC

The London-based securities and investment banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group Inc appointed Michiel de Jong as its president and CEO. Jong had worked with ABN AMRO and various private equity firms.

WELLS FARGO INSURANCE

The world's fifth largest insurance broker, a part of Wells Fargo & Co, named Howard McClure regional managing director for its U.S. Southwest operations, which includes Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas.

MCB FINANCE GROUP PLC

The company, which offers loans to customers in Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, appointed Paul Aylieff as its chief financial officer. Aylieff has worked for Royal Bank of Scotland Group, Bank of America Corp and Merrill Lynch & Co.

CARLYLE GROUP LP

The private equity firm named Robert Mancini as co-head of its infrastructure fund. Mancini is currently a managing director at Goldman Sachs Group.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The asset management firm appointed George Hindmarsh as head of its Asia Pacific business development. Hindmarsh joins from Citi Transaction Services.

ORCHARD STREET INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The property investment firm appointed Matthew Littler and Andrew Thomas as asset managers.

HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP

The Dallas-based investment management firm appointed Jess Larsen as managing director, business development for Europe and the Middle East. Larsen previously worked for Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT

The company appointed Simon Wilson as marketing director, effective Oct. 1. Wilson previously worked as the sales and marketing director at Old Mutual Asset Managers.

THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT

The asset management arm of Thomas Miller Group of Cos said it appointed Tom Richards as head of private investment management. Richards was previously a senior investment manager for Maitland's investment services business.

ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO LTD

The private bank appointed Kieran McDonnell as its new senior chartered financial planner, effective immediately. Kieran previously worked at Coutts & Co, the wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland, where he was senior financial planning specialist.