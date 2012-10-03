EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
Oct 3 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC
The asset management and investment firm hired vetran brokers E.H. Stanley Jr. and Geddings H. Crawford Jr, who previously worked at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, the brokerage majority-owned by Morgan Stanley.
UBS AG
The bank promoted Min-Lan Tan, who was most recently head of Singapore equities and research, to global head of macro strategy research.
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
The bank named Troy Wright as president and chief executive of its Mexican unit, Grupo Financiero Scotiabank Mexico.
MAREX SPECTRON GROUP
The brokerage has appointed former UBS investment banker John Wall as its chief executive.
Wall replaces Roger Nagioff, who agreed to serve for a limited period during a time of rapid change and will become a non-executive director.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The asset management business of Aviva Plc named Patrick Brien as chief executive of its Asia Pacific region.
QATAR EXCHANGE
The bourse named Rashid Bin Ali al-Mansoori as chief executive, replacing Andre Went who will now work as a strategic adviser.
BDO LLP
The accountancy and business advisory firm named Gareth Davies as a director within the mergers and acquisitions team based in London and the Thames Valley.
NATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS INSTITUTE
The professional investor relations association named Hulus Alpay as chairman of its board of directors. He is currently head of investor relations for Medidata Solutions Inc.
PIONEER INVESTMENTS
The investment management group appointed Jonathan May as head of institutional business development, UK.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has