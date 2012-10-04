(Corrects item 6 to show that Crystal Financial's Evren Ozargun has been promoted as team leader, not managing director, after the company clarified)

Oct 4 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

Barclays announced a shake up at its investment banking business aimed at streamlining the business in the face of a more challenging outlook for the industry.

Rich Ricci, head of corporate and investment banking, told staff in a memo seen by Reuters that regulatory change and clients' demands mean a greater degree of regional leadership and coordination is needed.

WELLS FARGO & CO

Wells Fargo's international group named Christopher Lewis as executive vice-president and head of global trade services. He will be based in San Francisco. Most recently, he was the head of trade and supply chain for North America at HSBC.

The bank also named Jim Hays as head of its wealth brokerage services division. He was most recently president of private client group, a division of Wells Fargo Advisors.

COUTTS INTERNATIONAL (UK)

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc appointed Michael Mount as managing director within Coutts' international business in the UK. He joins from HSBC where he held several senior positions in the private banking division.

AVISTA CAPITAL PARTNERS

The private equity firm named Phil Seskin as an industry executive in the communications vertical. Most recently, Seskin was senior vice-president of corporate development at Verizon Communications Inc.

EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS (HONG KONG) LTD

The asset management arm of Prudential Corp Asia appointed Woong Park as chief executive of Eastspring Asset Management Korea Co Ltd. Park was previously CEO and president at Mirae Asset Global Investments (HK) Ltd.

CRYSTAL FINANCIAL LLC

The commercial finance company promoted Joshua Franklin as chief operations officer and Evren Ozargun as team leader in the underwriting and portfolio management group.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

The investment bank named Philippe Zrihen as a managing director in the firm's real estate investment banking group. He will be based in New York. (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)