EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Oct 9 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNP PARIBAS SA
The banking firm appointed Jonathan Bass to run its U.S. fixed-income distribution and origination in New York. Bass was previously head of high-yield sales at Mizuho Financial Group's U.S. broker-dealer.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The investment bank named a long-standing capital markets specialist, Rupert Hume-Kendall, as chairman of its corporate and investment banking business in Europe.
JEFFERIES GROUP INC
The investment bank appointed Michael Eastwood as a managing director and head of Americas equity research. He joins the firm from Morgan Stanley, where he was director of North American fixed income research.
MORGAN STANLEY, WELLS FARGO
Two veteran broker teams from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch have departed for rival firms Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Wells Fargo Advisors, according to sources with knowledge of the moves.
NEW SILK ROUTE
The private equity firm named William Campbell as senior operating advisor for the firm's leadership team. Campbell is the former chairman of the card services unit of JPMorgan Chase , where he was most recently a senior adviser to the chairman and CEO.
HERMES FUND MANAGERS
The fund manager named Rhodri Mason as head of investment solutions & product strategy, based at its headquarters in London. Prior to joining Hermes, he was head of UCITS management at Man Investments.
STATE BANK OF INDIA
The bank appointed deputy managing director S. Visvanathan as managing director.
