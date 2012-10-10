Oct 10 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UNICREDIT SpA

Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo is set to become the vice chairman of Italy's biggest bank by assets.

JPMORGAN CHASE INC

The U.S. bank has hired Ahmed Saeed from Nomura Holdings to head its Middle East business focused on public sector clients.

BARCLAYS PLC

The investment bank appointed Peter Young AM as chairman of Barclays Bank Plc (Australia). He will be based in Sydney. He was the chairman of investment banking in Australia and New Zealand at ABN AMRO and a member of the advisory board at Royal Bank of Scotland in Australia.

HEARTWOOD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The division of Heartwood Wealth Management Ltd appointed Kevin Rait as intermediary client director. He joins the firm from Arbuthnot & Co.

The firm also promoted Emma Laughlin as intermediary support manager.