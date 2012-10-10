EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Oct 10 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UNICREDIT SpA
Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo is set to become the vice chairman of Italy's biggest bank by assets.
JPMORGAN CHASE INC
The U.S. bank has hired Ahmed Saeed from Nomura Holdings to head its Middle East business focused on public sector clients.
BARCLAYS PLC
The investment bank appointed Peter Young AM as chairman of Barclays Bank Plc (Australia). He will be based in Sydney. He was the chairman of investment banking in Australia and New Zealand at ABN AMRO and a member of the advisory board at Royal Bank of Scotland in Australia.
HEARTWOOD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The division of Heartwood Wealth Management Ltd appointed Kevin Rait as intermediary client director. He joins the firm from Arbuthnot & Co.
The firm also promoted Emma Laughlin as intermediary support manager.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has