Oct 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank's Chief Executive Vikram Pandit has resigned, effectively immediately. A statement from Chairman Michael O'Neill said Michael Corbat, previously CEO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, would succeed Pandit and become a board member.

Chief Operating Officer John Havens, a long-time associate of Pandit, also resigned.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

J.P. Morgan Private Bank appointed executive director Raphael Schlaefli and associate Patrick Vaccari as investors for its private banking team in UK. Schlaefli and Vaccari will be based in London.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The company named Adebayo Ogunlesi, managing partner and chairman of private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners, to its board of directors.

U.S. BANCORP

U.S. Bank named Joe Weidenbach as Chicago market leader for the Private Client Reserve. Weidenbach had worked at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

The bank also named Michael Millman as senior vice president and wealth management adviser for The Private Client Reserve in San Francisco. Millman previously served as senior vice president and wealth adviser for Wells Fargo Private Bank.

GLEACHER & CO INC

The investment bank appointed Martin Baxter, Thomas Carey and David Ludlow as managing directors, and Joseph Vendemia, Jeffrey Hingst and Stephen Lei as directors in the MBS & Rates Division. Baxter and Carey will be based in Washington D.C. and Boston respectively. Ludlow, Vendemia, Hingst and Lei will be based in New York.

The company also appointed James Treco as managing director in the investment banking division. Treco previously worked at First Chicago Advisors.

ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO

Robert W. Baird & Co said it added seven advisers who managed $970 million in client assets to its private wealth management group, expanding its footprint in Texas, Nebraska and Maryland.

In Texas, adviser Fred Gartrell moved to Baird from Charles Schwab & Co. In Nebraska, advisers Jon Narmi, Charlie Narmi and Theresa Rynaski moved to Baird from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. In Maryland, adviser Jim Vermilye moved to Baird from LPL Financial.

AQUILA CAPITAL

The asset management company named Stuart MacDonald as managing director. MacDonald was previously with Gems Advisors.

THREADNEEDLE UK

The company appointed John Peta to lead its emerging market debt team. Peta had worked for Acadian Asset Management. Threadneedle also added Tammie Chan as a fund manager, Ryan Staszewski as a corporate credit analyst and James Waters as fixed income investment specialist.