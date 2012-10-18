EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Oct 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNP PARIBAS GROUP
BNP Paribas Investment Partners named Stephane Pouchoulin as chief executive of its newly created advisory services partner, FundQuest Advisor. Pouchoulin was previously delegated director of FundQuest.
BARCLAYS PLC
The financial services company appointed Mike Rigby as head of manufacturing, transport and logistics for the corporate banking division. Rigby was previously corporate director in the broader manufacturing, transport and logistics team.
STATE STREET CORP
State Street Global Advisors, State Street Corp's asset management division, appointed Mark McNulty as managing director and head of UK institutional clients. It also named Catherine McLaughlin as senior relationship manager. Both will be based in London.
NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC
The investment management firm named Khalid Murgian as managing director and head of the Middle East and North Africa. Murgia previously worked at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has