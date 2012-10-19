Oct 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SWISS RE AG

The reinsurer appointed Guido Fürer as group chief investment officer and member of the group executive committee, effective Nov. 1, 2012. He is currently the head of chief investment office at the firm.

It also named John Dacey as member of the group executive committee and chairman of its Admin Re business. Dacey was previously head, group strategy and strategic investments.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italy's largest insurer said on Friday Managing Director Sergio Balbinot would leave his current role to take up the new post of Chief Insurance Officer. It did not specify in its statement who would be replacing Balbinot in the board.

STATE STREET CORP

The financial services company added Thomas Wilson to its board of directors. Wilson is chairman, president and chief executive of Allstate Corp.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

RBC Wealth Management named Tanya Blazhko and Nathalie Gorshkova as directors of its London-based Eastern Europe desk. Blazhko previously worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, while Gorshkova was with BNP Paribas Wealth Management.

JANNEY CAPITAL MARKETS

The company said it hired 12 people from MPS Fixed Income for its certificates of deposit and structured product business in its ongoing fixed-income expansion. It appointed Kevin Roche and Jeff Miller to lead the team.

MARCUS & MILLICHAP REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT SERVICES

The Calabasas, California-headquartered investment firm appointed Paul Arena as regional research director. Arena previously worked at Venturi Advisors.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management company appointed Andrew Gilbert as an investment principal for infrastructure, OECD. Gilbert will be based in New York.

GREYLOCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC

The asset management firm said Hans Humes, currently chairman and chief executive officer, will additionally become co-president and co-chief investment officer. It also named Ajata Mediratta as co-president and Diego Ferro as co-chief investment officer.