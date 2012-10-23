Oct 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

Palmer Murray, a veteran Morgan Stanley broker and former Los Angeles-based executive director of private wealth management, has left the firm to join an independent advisory firm in Beverly Hills-based Lourd Capital Management.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL

The private equity firm said it appointed Mauricio Salgar as a managing director and head of its office in Bogotá, Colombia.

Prior to joining Advent, Salgar was a vice president and member of the executive committee at Sanford, a privately held investment firm.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The professional services firm specializing in turnaround and interim management said it hired Stephen Millington, who joins as managing director.

ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO

The investment banker said it hired David Rodgers as a senior analyst in equity research covering office & industrial real estate.

EATON VANCE MANAGEMENT

Eaton Vance Management, a unit of Eaton Vance Corp, named Kathleen Gaffney as vice president and co-director, investment grade fixed income. Gaffney joins the company from Loomis, Sayles & Company, where she was a vice president and portfolio manager for the fixed income group.

WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The asset management unit of William Blair & Co hired Alex Francois as the head of Australia and New Zealand institutional distribution. Francois previously worked as the head of distribution, investments at Provident Capital Limited in Sydney.