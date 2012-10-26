Oct 26 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JONES LANG LASALLE INC
The financial and professional services firm specializing in
real estate said it hired Jessica Hughes as managing director in
the firm's Boston office.
Hughes comes to the firm from Beacon Capital Partners,
where, most recently, she served as senior vice president.
DELOITTE FINANCIAL ADVISORY SERVICES LLP
The company named Lisa Dane as a director in its business
intelligence services practice in New York.
(Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore)