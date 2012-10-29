Oct 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The company hired Brian Moon as managing director and head of financial institutions mergers and acquisitions team.

Moon joins Wells Fargo Securities from Deutsche Bank, where he was a managing director and head of financial institutions M&A - Americas.

The company also named Karin Marshall as senior vice president and managing director for its Houston and San Antonio offices.

PATTERSON ASSOCIATES LLP

The remuneration advisory firm said it appointed Sue Bartlett as vice-president.

Prior to joining Patterson Associates, Bartlett was a director in consulting services at Towers Watson specialising in executive reward.

ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO

Robert W. Baird & Co said on Friday it hired Karen Heintz, a veteran branch manager in Minnesota from UBS Wealth Management Americas.

Karen Heintz joined Baird from the St. Paul branch of UBS , where she supervised 24 financial advisers who managed $3.1 billion in client assets.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank appointed Samuel Itzcovitz as global head of clearing and financial institutions payments for Citi transaction services.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

A subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp made a series of appointments:

The commercial bank appointed Ed Cowling as director of the specialty asset management division. He joins from Bank of America where he was the national manager of real estate for Bank of America's wealth management business.

U.S. Bank National appointed Mary Welk as managing director of client advisory and Lance Losey as managing director of wealth strategy for ascent private capital management of U.S. Bank in Seattle.

HSBC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD

The insurance company named Juliana Lam as chief executive officer for its China operations. Since joining HSBC in Hong Kong in 1992, she has held senior positions in insurance and wealth management.

ETF SECURITIES (UK) LIMITED

The company, which provides exchange-traded investment products, named Peter Lidblom as head of the Nordic Region to manage the group's relationships with financial institutions, especially those in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

Prior to this role, Lidblom served as an executive at NSBO Ltd.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL GROUP PLC

The investment bank hired two London-based sales traders for its Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) platform.

The company named Shu-Ming Peng as director for equity products group (EPG) and Aimee Crane as vice president for EMEA equities sales trading.

MID EUROPA PARTNERS

The private equity firm said it promoted Michelle Capiod to partner, effective Jan. 1, 2013.

Michelle joined the firm in 2003 and is based in the London office.

THROGMORTON UK LTD

Throgmorton, which provides accountancy and back office services, hired Neil Oliver as tax director.

Oliver comes from Ernst & Young, where he was a senior director.