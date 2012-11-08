Nov 8 The following financial services industry
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
A division of the bank, RBC Wealth Management, has hired
Harold Langer to expand its adviser footprint in Arizona.
Langer, who has worked in the industry for roughly three
decades, moved to RBC in October after six years at Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch.
BNY MELLON
The investment management firm appointed Wendy Lim as
regional head of business development for Asia-Pacific
investment management. She will be based in Singapore.
Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Lim was the managing director
for retail banking and wealth management for Asia-Pacific with
ANZ.
WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC
The financial services company appointed Mark Wallace as
chief financial officer. Prior to joining Westwood, Mark served
as CFO and held other positions for an S&P 500 real estate
investment trust.
AABAR INVESTMENTS
The top shareholder in Italian bank UniCredit has
lost its chief financial officer and another top executive,
sources familiar with the matter said.
HOULIHAN LOKEY
The investment bank named Sascha Kroissenbrunner as
director in the industrials group.
Kroissenbrunner was previously the head of the general
industrials group for central and eastern Europe at UniCredit
Group in Vienna.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The asset manager hired Nigel Aston as managing director and
head of UK defined contribution.
Prior to this, Aston was a business development director
with data company DCisions.
INTECH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
The investment management firm hired Jonathan Hanke as
associate director of research. Hanke has been an assistant
professor at Duke university since 2006.