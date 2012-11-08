Nov 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

A division of the bank, RBC Wealth Management, has hired Harold Langer to expand its adviser footprint in Arizona.

Langer, who has worked in the industry for roughly three decades, moved to RBC in October after six years at Bank of America's Merrill Lynch.

BNY MELLON

The investment management firm appointed Wendy Lim as regional head of business development for Asia-Pacific investment management. She will be based in Singapore.

Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Lim was the managing director for retail banking and wealth management for Asia-Pacific with ANZ.

WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC

The financial services company appointed Mark Wallace as chief financial officer. Prior to joining Westwood, Mark served as CFO and held other positions for an S&P 500 real estate investment trust.

AABAR INVESTMENTS

The top shareholder in Italian bank UniCredit has lost its chief financial officer and another top executive, sources familiar with the matter said.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

The investment bank named Sascha Kroissenbrunner as director in the industrials group.

Kroissenbrunner was previously the head of the general industrials group for central and eastern Europe at UniCredit Group in Vienna.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The asset manager hired Nigel Aston as managing director and head of UK defined contribution.

Prior to this, Aston was a business development director with data company DCisions.

INTECH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC

The investment management firm hired Jonathan Hanke as associate director of research. Hanke has been an assistant professor at Duke university since 2006.