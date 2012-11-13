EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
Nov 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HENDERSON GLOBAL INVESTORS LTD
The investment manager appointed Matt Gaden as head of distribution for its Australian business. He joins from Australia's annuity provider Challenger Ltd.
NEWEDGE GROUP SA
The brokerage appointed Daniel McGowan as chief representative for China. He joins from Sino Ventures in Philadelphia, United States and would be based in Shanghai.
PUMA INVESTMENTS
The newly formed specialist provider of tax-efficient solutions from the Shore Capital Group appointed David Kaye as CEO. He joined Shore Capital in January 2006 as deputy general counsel.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The private equity services firm hired Russell Kellner to its private equity services group as a managing director based in Boston. Prior to joining A&M, Kellner was a principal at Bain & Co.
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC
The investment bank named Joe Mevorah as managing director of its financial advisory services, based in New York. Mevorah joins from Gleacher & Co Inc.
