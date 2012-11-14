(Corrects Alvarez & Marsal's descriptor to say the company is a professional services firm, not a private equity services firm)

Nov 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HENDERSON GLOBAL INVESTORS LTD

The investment manager appointed Matt Gaden as head of distribution for its Australian business. He joins from Australia's annuity provider Challenger Ltd.

NEWEDGE GROUP SA

The brokerage appointed Daniel McGowan as chief representative for China. He joins from Sino Ventures in Philadelphia, United States and would be based in Shanghai.

PUMA INVESTMENTS

The newly formed specialist provider of tax-efficient solutions from the Shore Capital Group appointed David Kaye as CEO. He joined Shore Capital in January 2006 as deputy general counsel.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The professional services firm hired Russell Kellner to its private equity services group as a managing director based in Boston. Prior to joining A&M, Kellner was a principal at Bain & Co.

HOULIHAN LOKEY INC

The investment bank named Joe Mevorah as managing director of its financial advisory services, based in New York. Mevorah joins from Gleacher & Co Inc. (Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon and Garima Goel in Bangalore)