Nov 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank appointed Nick Sherry, a former Australian senator and minister for superannuation, as senior adviser in its securities and fund services.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The investment bank promoted 266 employees to the title of managing director, five more than the previous year.

JEFFERIES & CO, CREDIT SUISSE

Jefferies is bolstering its small retail brokerage unit by hiring Carey Timbrell, a managing director with Credit Suisse's U.S. private banking group.

Timbrell, who was at Credit Suisse for nine years and ran its San Francisco private banking office. Credit Suisse has named Michael Nies to replace Timbrell in San Francisco.

DAVID A. NOYES & CO

Former Merrill Lynch brokerage chief Lyle LaMothe, who retired from the firm last year and now runs his own consulting firm, has joined the senior advisory board of Chicago-based boutique investment firm David A. Noyes.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The wealth management business of BNY Mellon promoted Garrett Alton to regional sales manager, overseeing the firm's sales teams in Pennsylvania and Washington.

Before joining BNY Mellon in 2009, he was a senior financial advisor focused on business development for Merrill Lynch in Atlanta.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The No. 4 U.S. bank by assets hired veteran advisers from rival firms on Wednesday for Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, or FiNet, which caters to independent advisers who also function as business owners.

Adviser Michael Kazmer, who managed $620 million in client assets with fellow advisers Larry Bernstein and Abby Dinkins, moved with his team from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch. Advisers Bryan Pieper and Gregory Stringari joined from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

In Connecticut, adviser Michelle Lavigne moved from UBS Wealth Management Americas, the brokerage owned by the Swiss bank UBS AG

INVESTEC BANK PLC

Investec Capital Markets, a division of asset manager Investec Bank, appointed Claudio Chiste to its shipping and marine finance team. He previously worked with Banca IMI, the investment banking arm of Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo.

GLEACHER & CO SECURITIES INC

The broker-dealer unit of investment bank Gleacher & Co Inc named Theodore Kelleher as a managing director and head of middle markets in the MBS & Rates division.

He joins from UBS Americas Inc and would be based in New York.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The company, a division of the Royal Bank of Canada, appointed Ayesha Yasin as adviser last week, it said late Wednesday. Yasin was discharged from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in October. She would be based in Washington, D.C.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The professional services firm hired Jurgen Zapf as managing director in its transaction advisory group practise, based in Munich. He joins from audit firm Ernst & Young.