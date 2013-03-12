March 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS AG

The Swiss investment bank said it will nominate Deutsche Boerse AG CEO Reto Francioni for election to the board in May.

STIFEL, NICOLAUS & CO

The brokerage firm said on Tuesday it hired a veteran adviser from top U.S. brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, expanding the firm's adviser footprint in Southern California.

Adviser Ron Oliver moved to Stifel's private client group in late February after more than two decades with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and its predecessor firms.

HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P.

The investment management firm appointed Nikki Aquino Gill as director of business development and David Lyon as director of client services. Gill previously worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Lyon was with TPG Capital.

AON RISK SOLUTIONS

The global risk management business of Aon Plc said Max West has been appointed as senior vice president in its Chicago office.

DC ADVISORY

The corporate finance company appointed Wulf Ihler as managing director for its corporate finance advisory business in Germany, starting on April 1.

METRO BANK

The bank, whose launch in 2010 marked the arrival of Britain's first new High Street retail bank in more than 100 years, appointed Aileen Gillan as its chief risk officer. Gillan joins from Lloyds Banking Group.

CORNERSTONE REAL ESTATE ADVISERS LLC

The real estate investment adviser said Rory Allan has been promoted to the position of director, fund management, in its European team.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm appointed Cora Gibbons as head of product and fund development, effective immediately. Gibbons joins from Natixis Global Asset Management where she was head of the international product group.