March 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

MACQUARIE GROUP LTD

The investment management company said Brian Sauvigne has joined Macquarie Capital as a managing director in its financial sponsors group. Sauvigne, who will based in New York, was most recently head of corporate development at Morgan Stanley and was responsible for its global corporate mergers and acquisitions activities.

ESPIRITO SANTO INVESTMENT BANK

The Portuguese bank appointed John Millar to head its syndicate desk in London. He previously worked in corporate finance and equity capital markets at Citigroup Inc and Merrill Lynch.

BAWAG P.S.K.

The Austrian lender announced that Franklin Hobbs, chairman of auto sector financier Ally Financial Inc, had become chairman of BAWAG.

MAN GROUP PLC

The investment manager appointed Ann Lundberg as head of U.S. consultant relations. Lundberg was previously with Putnam Investments.

WASHINGTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC

The independent advisory firm, which has expanded by hiring away veteran advisers from the nation's largest U.S. brokerages, has landed a team from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Southern California.

Advisers Janet Pearce, Bradley Saunders and Krista Murray, who moved on Wednesday, managed more than $160 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley.

ALCENTRA

The sub-investment-grade debt manager of Bank of New York Mellon appointed Jack Yang as managing director and head of Americas business development, and Michael Johnson as managing director and head of UK direct lending. Yang was previously at Onex Credit Partners and Johnson was earlier with Cantor Fitzgerald.

CRT CAPITAL GROUP

The institutional broker-dealer hired Paul Caan, formerly of Credit Suisse, as head of equity research sales. It also named Eric Shenker as head of equity trading. Shenker had previously worked with Deutsche Bank AG < and Morgan Stanley .

ABN AMRO PRIVATE BANKING

The bank appointed Ian Pollock head of private banking, North Asia, with effect from May 13. He was the Asian head of Liechtenstein-based VP Bank.