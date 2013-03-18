March 18 The following financial services
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank has hired Nomura's head of mergers and
acquisitions for Southeast Asia, Jason Morris, to join its
regional M&A team as a managing director, two sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
BANK OF CHINA LTD
The bank's Chairman Xiao Gang was named the country's top
security regulator on Sunday, the China Securities Journal
reported on its website.
NORDEA BANK AB
The Sweden-based bank appointed Lennart Jacobsen as new head
of retail banking.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada
appointed Michal Katz and Michael Carter as managing directors
and co-heads of its U.S. technology investment banking group.
They will be based in New York. It also appointed Erik-Jaap
Molenaar as managing director in the mergers & acquisitions
group focusing on the technology sector. All three joins from
Barclays Plc.
RBC Capital Markets also hired Bruce Garner from Standard
Bank Group to run the Canadian bank's metals business.
Garner will be based in New York.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
The bank's commercial banking unit has appointed Christophe
Coutte as head of rates product, based in London. Coutte, who
had earlier worked with Société Générale, will start
his new role on April 2.
BUCK GLOBAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS
The company, which advises small and mid-sized pension
funds, appointed Bernard Nelson as a senior investment
consultant. Nelson will advise UK defined benefit and defined
contribution clients on investment policies.
AVENUE CAPITAL
The hedge fund named Richard Furst as its chief investment
officer. Furst has been with the New York-based hedge fund since
2004 and currently oversees the firm's European investment
strategy.
BLUE DIAMOND ASSET MANAGEMENT AG
The privately held Switzerland-based investment firm
appointed Erik Valtonen as chief executive.
BCS FINANCIAL GROUP
The Russia-based financial institution appointed Igor
Goncharov as senior utilities analyst for its research arm.
Goncharov was earlier a senior research analyst in Russian
electric utilities with ING Bank in Moscow.
BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO
The Edinburgh-based investment management firm appointed
Chris Whittingslow as regional sales manager for the South West,
South Wales and Channel Islands regions.
EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH
The investment intelligence company appointed Amit Dayal as
an equity analyst covering technology companies and Pooya Hemami
as a healthcare analyst. Dayal joins from EntryPoint Advisors
LLC, while Hemami was previously with Desjardins Capital
Markets.