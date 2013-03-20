March 20 The following financial services
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The company named Mary Ann Bartels as chief investment
officer of portfolio strategies of its global wealth and
investment management group. She has been with Merrill Lynch for
17 years, most recently as head of technical and market analysis
in Bank of America Corp's global markets research
division.
SWISS & GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The firm appointed David Shanks as associate director,
discretionary sales, to support growth of its offering for UK
discretionary wealth management sector. Shanks joins from BNY
Mellon and will be based in London.
U.S. BANK OF NAPLES
The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bancorp appointed
Heather Borelli as wealth management adviser.
CANACCORD GENUITY
The investment banking division of Canaccord Financial Inc
appointed Julian Feneley as head of healthcare
investment banking, Europe.
STANDARD & POOR CAPITAL IQ
The McGraw-Hill Companies Inc's business line
division hired seven equity analysts in New York, London,
Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. In London, Roderick Bridge joins S&P
Capital IQ as an autos and automotive supplies equity analyst
and Unai Franco joins as a capital goods equity analyst.
Robert Dezego, Eric Hugel, and Westcott Rochette, would be
based in New York. Benjamin Lee joins as an infrastructure and
building materials equity analyst in Kuala Lumpur, while Chok
Wai Lee joins as a real estate and consumer staples equity
analyst in Singapore.
GROSVENOR FUND MANAGEMENT
The company named its Chief Investment Officer James Raynor
as chief executive effective June 18. He will replace Jeffrey
Weingarten.