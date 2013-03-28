March 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The financial services company has named Greg Guyett and Rob Priestley as its new chief executives for the Greater China and ASEAN regions, respectively.

BARCLAYS PLC

The banking and financial services company appointed Yera Hagopian in its cash management team as Global Head of Liquidity Product. Hagopian joins Barclays from JP Morgan, where she was EMEA Head of Liquidity.

VONTOBEL HOLDING AG

The Swiss bank appointed Jean-Pierre Stillhart as head of Private Banking Switzerland, based in Zurich.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

RBC Wealth Management, a division of the Royal Bank of Canada , said it hired five veteran advisers from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, expanding its footprint in Pennsylvania.

First American Financial Corp

The title insurer named Mark Seaton as chief financial officer, replacing Max Valdes. Seaton joined First American Financial in 2006 and until his appointment served as senior vice president of finance.

TOWERS WATSON & CO

The employee-benefits consultancy firm appointed Paul Conley as the U.S. West division leader for its executive compensation consulting business, effective April 1. Conley, who first joined Towers Watson in 1995, has for the past 13 years served as the executive compensation leader in the company's Minneapolis office.