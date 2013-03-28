March 28 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The financial services company has named Greg Guyett and Rob
Priestley as its new chief executives for the Greater China and
ASEAN regions, respectively.
BARCLAYS PLC
The banking and financial services company appointed Yera
Hagopian in its cash management team as Global Head of Liquidity
Product. Hagopian joins Barclays from JP Morgan, where she was
EMEA Head of Liquidity.
VONTOBEL HOLDING AG
The Swiss bank appointed Jean-Pierre Stillhart as head of
Private Banking Switzerland, based in Zurich.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
RBC Wealth Management, a division of the Royal Bank of
Canada , said it hired five veteran advisers from
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, expanding its footprint in
Pennsylvania.
First American Financial Corp
The title insurer named Mark Seaton as chief financial
officer, replacing Max Valdes. Seaton joined First American
Financial in 2006 and until his appointment served as senior
vice president of finance.
TOWERS WATSON & CO
The employee-benefits consultancy firm appointed Paul Conley
as the U.S. West division leader for its executive compensation
consulting business, effective April 1. Conley, who first joined
Towers Watson in 1995, has for the past 13 years served as the
executive compensation leader in the company's Minneapolis
office.