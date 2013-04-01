April 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

The bank named Motasim Iqbal as head of transaction banking for Singapore. Iqbal was previously the bank's regional head for transaction banking for the financial institution business for the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan region.

MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The largest U.S. brokerage, majority owned by Morgan Stanley, has expanded its footprint in Illinois and Ohio with veteran adviser hires from rival firms Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Advisors.

In Ohio, adviser Mark Pentella moved to Morgan Stanley's Akron office from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch, where he had been an adviser for more than 25 years. Pentella, who was a senior vice president at Merrill, managed $125 million in client assets and had roughly $1.1 million in annual revenue production.

In Illinois, advisers David and Kirsten Gordon joined Morgan Stanley's Riverwoods office from Wells Fargo & Co's Wells Fargo Advisors, where they managed more than $300 million in client assets and generated roughly $2.6 million in annual revenue production.

AON PLC

Aon Global Risk Consulting appointed Evangelos Sekeris as director of operational risk consulting in the Columbia, Md. office. Prior to joining Aon, Sekeris was assistant vice president of political analysis, risk and policy for Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The investment bank appointed Dean Sakati head of strategy and business development for securities finance within the company's global collateral services business.

Sakati, based in Boston, will report to the company's managing director of product and strategy for securities finance, Mike McAuley.