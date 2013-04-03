April 3 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Charlotte Jones, chief financial officer of group reporting
at Deutsche Bank, will leave the lender this month, the bank
said, declining to elaborate on the reasons for her departure.
Jones joined Deutsche Bank in 2004 and helped oversee its switch
to IFRS accounting standards.
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Chief Executive Ed Clark plans to retire on Nov. 1, 2014 and
Bharat Masrani, group head of U.S. personal and commercial
banking, will succeed him, the bank said. In preparation for the
move, Masrani will become chief operating officer on July 1,
2013, the Toronto-based bank said.
NATIONAL BANK OF RAS AL KHAIMAH
The bank's chief executive, Graham Honeybill, is to retire
in July and will be replaced by Lloyds banker Ian Larkin, two
sources told Reuters. Honeybill will become a non-executive
director of the Abu Dhabi-listed lender, the sources said.
NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD
National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) appointed Alex Thursby
from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group as its new chief
executive on Wednesday, tapping his international experience to
bolster the lender's overseas push.
Thursby, currently CEO for the international & institutional
banking division of ANZ, has been appointed group CEO of NBAD
effective July 1, the Abu Dhabi-based lender
said.
ANZ said Gilles Plantè, CEO of Asia Pacific, and Steve
Bellotti, managing director of global markets and loans, will
assume Thursby's responsibilities during the company's search
for a new CEO.
NASB FINANCIAL INC
The lender named Paul Thomas as chief executive on Tuesday.
NASB also said David Hancock, formerly the bank's CEO, will
retain his role as board chairman.
PRIVATE CLIENT RESERVE
Private Client Reserve, a part of U.S. Bancorp's.
wealth management group, named Tim Hoekstra as a wealth
management adviser in Phoenix.
PRAMERICA FIXED INCOME
The fixed income services provider, a unit of Prudential
Financial Inc, named Conor Dempsey as managing director,
Institutional Client Relations, effective immediately.
INVESTEC INVESTMENT BANKING & SECURITIES
The investment bank named Jeremy Wrathall as head of Global
Natural Resources Europe. He will be based out of London.
Wrathall, 49, was most recently managing director of resources
at Salamanca Capital.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm named Lars Albert as head of
sales for Germany and Austria, effective immediately. He is
based in Frankfurt and reports to Oliver Morath, head of
European and Middle East sales. Lars joins from Henderson Global
Investors Ltd.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
Managing Director Thomas Mulhare will join the industry
consulting company's insurance advisory services business in New
York. The firm also said John Capasso and Rudy Dimmling joined
as senior directors in New York, and Patrick Hughes in Chicago.
SACKER & PARTNERS LLP
The pensions law firm named Georgina Stewart as head of
business development and marketing.
OGIER
The legal, fiduciary and administrative services provider
said Bryon Rees was promoted to managing associate and Robert
Macredie and Sally Peedom to senior associates.