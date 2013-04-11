EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
April 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP
The investment company named chief accounting officer Melissa Morrison as chief financial officer following the resignation of David Watson.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The boss of RBS' Japanese investment bank will leave following investigations by Japanese authorities into interest rate rigging, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group named Michael Dismorr as managing director of Middle East operations. He joins from Deutsche Bank, where he was the chairman of the Middle East Advisory Board and headed the Middle East and Africa Key Client Group.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The investment bank appointed Daniel Salter as head of EMEA Strategy. Prior to joining Renaissance Capital, Salter worked at UniCredit as Head of EMEA Equity Strategy and Head of Russian Equity Research.
LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING
The company appointed Alex Pereira as head of Global Corporates FX Markets Solutions based in London.
LOMBARD ODIER INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset manager hired Grant Peterkin as a senior portfolio manager in the Global & Emerging Fixed Income team.
ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE CO HOLDINGS
The insurer named Sarah Doran as treasurer and senior vice president of investor relations.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has