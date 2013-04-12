EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
April 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** HENDERSON GROUP PLC
The investment manager named Roger Thompson as chief financial officer. He succeeds Shirley Garrood, who will also stand down as director, effective July 1.
** MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES USA INC
The investment banker, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, appointed William Mansfield as chief executive officer effective April 12.
He joins from Rabobank International, where he was the head of Global Financial Markets Americas and CEO of Rabo Securities USA Inc.
STATE STREET CORP
The world's No. 2 stand-alone custody bank named Jeff Conway to lead its Global Exchange division, which will provide data and analytics solutions. Conway has led various businesses and corporate functions during his 25-year career at State Street.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has