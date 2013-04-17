April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SBERBANK INVESTMENT RESEARCH

The research unit of Sberbank CIB appointed Kingsmill Bond as chief strategist and managing director and Andrey Kuznetsov as strategist. Bond and Kuznetsov, who join from Citibank, will be based in Moscow. Sberbank-CIB is the investment banking arm of Russia's top lender Sberbank.

ASCENT PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The unit of U.S. Bancorp appointed Martim De Arantes Oliveira as regional managing director in San Francisco. He will report to Ascent president Michael Cole. Oliviera was a founding member of San Francisco-based wealth advisory boutique H&S Financial Advisors LLC.

SANTANDER GLOBAL BANKING & MARKETS

The investment-banking and securities unit of Banco Santander Brasil hired Chris Cohane as managing director in its trading team to boost institutional client coverage for its Latin American equity product.

Cohane will report to head of equity execution Marcio Souza, and will be based in New York. He worked for the last 17 years at JPMorgan where he was part of the international equity sales trading desk.

BCS PRIME BROKERAGE LTD

The Russian financial services provider appointed John Barker as non-executive director and Edward Golosov as executive director. Barker joins from Liquidnet Europe Ltd and Golosov from Barclays Capital Fund Solutions.

BANCO SANTANDER SA

The Bank of Spain said on Tuesday it would open new proceedings to decide the fate of Santander's chief executive, who holds a criminal conviction, after the country passed a law last week that could help keep him in his post.

The central bank must decide if Alfredo Saenz, 70, is fit to continue in his role at the helm of the euro zone's biggest bank, based on the new banking ethics law.

CFA INSTITUTE

The association of investment professionals appointed Thomas Robinson as the managing director of the Americas. Robinson was previously managing director of education at CFA.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

The investment bank reorganized its senior management with Scott Beiser as CEO, Jeff Werbalowsky as co-chairman, Irwin Gold as executive chairman, and Scott Adelson and David Preiser as co-presidents.

Beiser, Gold, Adelson and Preiser will form an office of the executives to address the company's strategic and operational issues.