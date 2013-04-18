April 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

Rich Ricci, the boss of Barclays' investment bank, is leaving after months of speculation he would be ousted by new Chief Executive Antony Jenkins in a crackdown on excessive executive pay. Tom Kalaris, head of Barclays' wealth management business, will also leave.

Barclays said Eric Bommensath and Tom King would become co-chief executives of corporate and investment banking from May 1.

BANK OF AMERICA'S MERRILL LYNCH

The bank appointed Yacine Amor head of equity capital markets (ECM) for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, a spokeswoman for the bank said.

Daniel Burton-Morgan has been appointed head of EMEA ECM Syndicate, while Paul Frankfurt has taken up a newly created role in charge of EMEA blocks, the spokeswoman said.

BLACKROCK INC

The world's largest money manager appointed Scott Greenberg as the head of its global capital markets team in the Asia-Pacific region. Greenberg, based in Hong Kong, will be responsible for developing unique equity and debt investment opportunities and managing new issue process for BlackRock's clients.

EVERCORE TRUST CO

The investment management and trustee services company, a unit of Evercore Partners, said Ciara Burnham will succeed Charles Wert as chief executive, effective July 1. Burnham currently heads strategy and corporate development at Evercore Partners. The company also appointed William Ryan as chief fiduciary officer, replacing Norman Goldberg. Wert and Goldberg will become vice-chairmen of Evercore Trust.

CLARION PARTNERS LLC

The real estate investment manager named Kyle Joon Lee as director, Asia, to lead the company's program to build relationships with institutional investors, advising Asian investors on cross-border real estate investment into the Americas.

ORCHARD STREET INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The property investment firm appointed Philip Gadsden as a new partner of the firm.

CAPITA PLC

Capita's consulting business appointed Ian Cotterill, previously with KPMG, as a director within its financial services practice with immediate effect.

CVC CREDIT PARTNERS

The asset management company of CVC Capital Partners Ltd appointed Stuart Levett as the managing director focused on the group's European trading activity, and Julia Agafonova as a director of fund administration.

EVERBANK COMMERCIAL FINANCE INC

The subsidiary of EverBank that deals with equipment financing, asset-based lending and financial solutions, appointed Mike Foster as its business development manager. Foster will be responsible for managing vendor programs in the company's healthcare platform.