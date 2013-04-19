April 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

The international banking group appointed Chris Allington as global head of FX, and Neh Thaker as global head of options & platforms. Thaker, previously with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, will be responsible for growth and product development of the bank's options business.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management business of Bank of New York Mellon appointed Robert Buzzelli, previously with Allegheny Valley Bank, as a senior director based in Pittsburgh.

UBS AG

The Swiss bank's global head of industrial investment banking, Karl Knapp, has left the firm to join The Blackstone Group's advisory business, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Knapp was also a vice chairman at UBS.

ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP

The UK-based investment management firm hired Paul Casson, previously with Henderson, to help UK equity fund manager Tim Steer. The company said Steer's current co-manager, Stephen Yiu, has resigned.