April 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The largest U.S. brokerage, majority owned by Morgan Stanley , has bolstered its adviser force in California and Florida with two veteran hires from rival firms.

The new additions, who moved to Morgan Stanley in April, came from Deutsche Bank and Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank appointed Rick McIntire as its global head of base metal sales in London. McIntire, who was previously with UBS, will join in mid-July. The company also hired Dylan Morgan as the co-head of base metal trading. Dylan, who is also from UBS, will be joining in mid-May.

LAZARD LTD

The financial advisory and asset management company said it hired Ken Oliver Fritz as a managing director and co-head of investment banking in Germany. Fritz joins from Credit Suisse, where he was head of investment banking for Germany and Austria.

BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL SA

Brazil's largest foreign lender named Jesús Zabalza as chief executive on Wednesday as investors continue to question the ability of the bank to stem the impact of declining interest rates and a spike in defaults.

THINK FINANCE

The developer of next-generation financial products for underbanked consumers appointed Marcella Butler as its new chief Human Resources officer. Prior to joining Think Finance, Butler spent five years at Google Inc.

COMMERZBANK CORPORATES & MARKETS

The integrated corporate and investment banking arm of Commerzbank AG appointed Christoph Thierolf as head of its mergers and acquisitions business. Thierolf has worked for Commerzbank since 2008 as co-head of the M&A healthcare and pharma team.

LAVEN PARTNERS

The global consultancy company, which services the investment industry, appointed Tom Morgan as new managing director to lead U.S. expansion at the company's New York office.

WTP ADVISORS U.K

The tax consultancy appointed John Ring to manage global tax issues. Ring was formerly employed with Ernst & Young London.

AL HILAL BANK

The chief investment of the bank resigned, an official confirmed on Thursday, the second senior executive to leave the Abu Dhabi-based Islamic lender this month. It was not immediately clear why Hussaini had left or where he would go.

SCHRODERS PLC

The asset management company's LDI team appointed Daniel Morris, previously with F&C Asset Management, as its solutions manager. The company's independent group risk team hired Lef Sigalos as investment risk manager.