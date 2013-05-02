May 2 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LAZARD LTD
The financial advisory and asset management company said it
hired former J.P. Morgan Chase & Co investment banker
Larry Slaughter as a managing director and vice chairman of its
investment banking business. Slaughter will start at Lazard on
June 3.
UBS AG
UBS has tapped a former Deutsche Bank investment
banker to join its financial institutions group in the Americas,
according to a memo seen by Reuters that was sent to UBS
employees on Wednesday.
Jim Voorheis, a 23-year investment banking veteran who was
most recently a managing director at Deutsche Bank, will start
his new position heading up specialty finance investment banking
in July.
UBS Global Asset Management, the large scale asset manager
of UBS, appointed Trevor Cooke as head of global real estate for
Asia-Pacific, effective May 27. Cooke joined the company from
Queensland Investment Corp, where he was managing director,
Strategy and International Business Development.
U.S. BANCORP INVESTMENTS INC
The investment banking division of U.S. Bancorp
appointed Benjamin Jensen as its financial adviser to handle
wealth management and financial planning services for its
clients.
CARLYLE GROUP LP
The global alternative asset manager said it added a
six-person international investment team to its energy platform.
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP
The life insurer elected Richard DeWolfe to replace Gail
Cook-Bennett as chairman of its board. DeWolfe, who joined
Manulife's board in 2004, was the vice-chairman since December.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The global asset management business of Aviva Plc
appointed Adeline Diab as head of integration for its global
responsible investment team. Diab joined Aviva Investors from
APG Asset Management in the Netherlands.
LONDON CAPITAL GROUP PLC
The online trading services provider, part of London Capital
Group Holdings Plc, appointed Kevin Ashby as chief
commercial officer. Ashby previously worked at KPMG as
IT Partner and CIO.
THINK FINANCE
The developer of next-generation financial products for
underbanked consumers hired Martin Wong, previously with Cigna
Corp, as its chief integrity officer.
HEARTLAND ADVISORS
The investment adviser to Heartland Funds said Robert Sharpe
joined the firm as co-portfolio manager of the Heartland
International Value Fund. Sharpe previously worked at the State
Teachers Retirement System of Ohio as international equities
portfolio manager.