EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
May 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse said it has appointed Michael Muntner and Charlie Newton as co-heads of its healthcare investment banking business in the Americas. Muntner will based in New York, while Newton will be based in San Francisco.
IGM FINANCIAL INC
The Canadian asset manager named Jeffrey Carney as its chief executive and of its Mackenzie unit.
CENTER BANCORP INC
The parent company of Union Center National Bank (UCNB) said Vincent Tozzi is resigning as Chief Financial Officer of Center Bancorp and UCNB from May 31.
The company appointed Senior Vice President & Comptroller Francis Patryn as interim CFO.
U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Carlo di Florio, the head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's national examination program, is leaving the agency to lead a new risk and strategy division at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Wall Street industry-funded brokerage watchdog, the SEC said Thursday.
The SEC said it was also losing 13-year veteran David Bergers, who heads the Boston Regional Office and was also serving as deputy director of the Enforcement Division.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has