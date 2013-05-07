May 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AMERICAN EXPRESS

The credit card company said Chief Financial Officer Daniel Henry will retire as soon as a replacement is found, a process that could take "a couple of months.

CASTLE TRUST

The lender named Matthew Wyles as senior adviser to its board. Wyles joins Castle Trust from Nationwide Building Society, where he served as a main board director from 2007.

STIFEL, NICOLAUS & CO

LPL FINANCIAL LLC

Two former Raymond James Financial Inc branch managers based in Austin, Texas have moved to rival firms Stifel, Nicolaus & Co and LPL Financial LLC. Trey Hancock moved to Stifel to be a senior vice president and branch manager. Roy Sparkman joined James E. Bashaw & Co, a Houston-based independent financial services firm registered with LPL Financial.

CVC CREDIT PARTNERS

The asset manager named Brandon Bradkin as partner. Before joining CVC Credit, he worked at Park Square Capital as a partner and member of the investment committee.

PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS

The asset manager named Jason Fisher as senior vice president and head of consultant relations for the Americas and Europe operations.

CITI PRIVATE BANK

The bank said Steven Wieting will join as global chief strategist. Wieting is currently the Managing Director and U.S. economist at Citi Research.

MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The largest U.S. brokerage, which is majority-owned by Morgan Stanley, has expanded its adviser force in New York and Tennessee with veteran hires from brokerages Wells Fargo Advisors and Stifel Nicolaus & Co.

The new additions, who made the switch to Morgan Stanley on Friday, joined the firm as senior vice presidents.