May 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK

The unit of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co named Kate Moore as chief investment strategist. She joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where she worked as global equity strategist.

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

The bank appointed Philip Tulk as conglomerates, hotels and gaming analyst in its Hong Kong/China equity research division. Tulk joins the Bank from Royal Bank of Scotland, where he was the head of the Asian conglomerates and gaming research.

MARSH & MCLENNAN CO

Marsh, the insurance broking and risk-management unit of Marsh & McLennan Co, appointed Neil Irwin to lead its business development across the Middle East and North Africa. Irwin was a managing director at the company, responsible for its business development across Europe.

BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES

The bank named Julien Cuminet as head of asset and fund services in France. He joined BNP Paribas as deputy head of AFS operations in 2008.

ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO

The firm said on Tuesday it hired two teams of veteran financial advisers from top Wall Street brokerages Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and UBS Wealth Management Americas to expand Baird's adviser footprint in the United States. The teams, based in Minnesota and Tennessee, together managed about $800 million in client assets at their old firms.