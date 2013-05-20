May 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JP MORGAN PRIVATE BANK

The bank appointed executive director Andrew Kennedy as a private banker for its team in the United Kingdom. Kennedy joins J.P. Morgan from SAM Capital Partners in London, where he was chief operating officer and head of business development.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The bank appointed Donald Workman as executive chairman, RBS Asia Pacific. Workman most recently served as head of the RBS's asset protection scheme unit.

BARCLAYS PLC

The firm appointed Haidar Hammoud as head of wealth and investment management for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Haidar will take care of day-to-day management of the business in Abu Dhabi and drive the delivery of the wealth and investment management division's growth agenda and targets for the Emirate.

DUBAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CENTRE

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on Sunday appointed Brett Schafer as Chief Executive of DIFC Properties. Nabil Ramadhan, who was acting CEO of DIFC Properties, will continue in his role as chief operating officer of DIFC Authority.