May 20 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday.
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JP MORGAN PRIVATE BANK
The bank appointed executive director Andrew Kennedy as a
private banker for its team in the United Kingdom. Kennedy joins
J.P. Morgan from SAM Capital Partners in London, where he was
chief operating officer and head of business development.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The bank appointed Donald Workman as executive chairman, RBS
Asia Pacific. Workman most recently served as head of the RBS's
asset protection scheme unit.
BARCLAYS PLC
The firm appointed Haidar Hammoud as head of wealth and
investment management for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Haidar will
take care of day-to-day management of the business in Abu Dhabi
and drive the delivery of the wealth and investment management
division's growth agenda and targets for the Emirate.
DUBAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CENTRE
Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on Sunday
appointed Brett Schafer as Chief Executive of DIFC Properties.
Nabil Ramadhan, who was acting CEO of DIFC Properties, will
continue in his role as chief operating officer of DIFC
Authority.