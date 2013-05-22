May 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SOCIETE GENERALE

France's No.2 bank said on Wednesday it was moving to dismiss its top Russian executive, Vladimir Golubkov, days after his shock arrest on bribery charges. The decision by its Russian subsidiary Rosbank's board to fire its head after his arrest last week in a dramatic sting came as the French bank's management faced shareholders at its annual shareholder meeting.

ROTHSCHILD WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The London-based firm appointed Charles Costa Duarte and Jake van Beever to its UK wealth management business to create a client adviser team. They join Rothschild from Lloyds TSB Private Banking, where they worked with key ultra high-net worth clients.

BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES

The UK-based security services provider appointed Annalisa Winge Bicknell as regional head of sales and relationship management for institutional clients. She most recently served at Sweden-based SEB Group as an asset servicing consultant for the Nordics, Luxembourg and Germany.

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC

The no. 1 U.S. property title insurer elected John Rood to its board at its 2013 annual meeting of shareholders. Rood, the founder of The Vestcor Companies Inc, will replace General William Lyon.

F&C GROUP

The asset manager named Nick Woodward as structurer in the liability driven investments team and Kristy Barr as director of sales & client relationships. Woodward most recently served at KPMG's investment advisory division, where he worked as head of modeling, and also acted as head of LDI. Barr most recently served as head of marketing & investor relations for Callanish Capital Partners LLP.

NOMURA GROUP

The Tokyo-based investment banker appointed Tom Haskins as managing director and head of foreign exchange sales Americas, and Eric Miller as managing director and head of interest rates sales Americas. Haskins most recently served at Morgan Stanley while Miller comes from Credit Suisse.