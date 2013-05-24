EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Friday.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The investment manager appointed Tracy Caliendo as managing director and head of Americas equity hedge fund services. Caliendo most recently served at Goldman Sachs as co-head of Americas electronic trading sales and coverage.
MORGAN STANLEY
The bank has named Jerome Leleu and Mille Cheng as co-heads of Asia Pacific equity capital markets in a shakeup of its management of that division, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Friday.
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL
Raiffeisen Chief Executive Herbert Stepic resigned on Friday in what he called an effort to spare the bank he built into an eastern European powerhouse from damaging publicity over his personal property deals.
