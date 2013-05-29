May 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The brokerage and investment bank said on Wednesday it had hired a veteran adviser from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to join its Rochester, New York, office.

SCHRODERS

The British investment house has appointed Rory Bateman as the head of its UK equities business, replacing Richard Buxton, a high-profile fund manager who is leaving in June.

SALLIE MAE CORP

Student loan provider named John Remondi as its chief executive officer and said it would split the company into two publicly traded entities.

AON PLC

The insurance broker appointed Julie Theirl, Arnie Lacerda and Joe Capizzi as vice presidents and Bill Lapczynski as senior vice president, Trisha Blau as associate director and Ben Wolfe as director in its San Francisco Bay Area operations.

CRT CAPITAL GROUP LLC

The security brokerage and research services provider appointed Neil Doshi in its research group. Doshi will lead CRT's Technology/Media Sector coverage with Lance Vitanza. Doshi joins CRT from Citigroup, where he was lead analyst for the Internet Sector.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth manager appointed Sally Vega as the trust officer for the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank.