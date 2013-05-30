May 30 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
J.P. MORGAN
The investment banker appointed John Elmes as a managing
director and senior business advisor. Elmes will be based in its
New York headquarters.
LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
The London-based real estate investment manager, a unit of
Jones Lang LaSalle Group, appointed Tiziana Galassini as
chief operating officer and head of product development of its
client capital group.
Galassini joins from Morgan Stanley, where she worked
in the investment banking division and was a part of the real
estate banking and advisory team.
INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION (IMA)
The trade body for asset managers appointed Annette Spencer
as director of communications. Spencer joins on July 1 from
Salans LLP, where she was global head of media relations.
NOMURA HOLDINGS
The Japanese brokerage appointed Tom Jarck as a managing
director and co-head of Equity Index Trading. Jarck will be
primarily responsible for trading sector indices, ETFs and
VIX-related products.
Jarck joins Nomura from Deutsche Bank where he worked as
head of Index Flow Volatility Trading.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The wealth management business of BNY Mellon appointed
Catherine Irby Arnold as senior director in the firm's Seattle
office.
Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Arnold served
the Private Bank of Union Bank in Seattle as Pacific Northwest
team leader and private client advisor.
BERENBERG BANK
The Hamburg-based investment banker appointed Iro
Papadopoulou as banks specialist sales, Richard Payman as an
equity salesman and Anita Surana as an equity salesperson.
Papadopoulou joins from UBS, Payman most recently served at
Hamilton Court Capital and Surana joins from ABN Amro/RBS.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group
named Sarah Wyse as managing director, head of marketing and UK
business development. Wyse joined Coutts two years ago as a
consultant. Prior to that, Wyse worked for WPP Plc,
running and developing a multitude of agency businesses for the
worldwide group.
CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The Canadian wealth manager, a unit of banking firm
Canaccord Financial Inc, named Chris Colclough as head
of portfolio management.
Colclough joined the business in 2009 as a senior investment
manager.
TMX Group
The operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange appointed Deana
Djurdjevic as senior vice president, Equities Trading.
Djurdjevic joined TMX Group following the acquisition of
Alpha Trading Systems Inc, where she served most recently as
Chief Trading and Data Officer.
ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The UK-based investment management firm appointed Richard
Pursglove as head of retail. Pursglove will be joining Artemis
in September.