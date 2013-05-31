May 31 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF CHINA LTD
Bank of China Ltd has appointed Tian Guoli as chairman of
its board of directors, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange on Friday.
NATIXIS SA
The French corporate and investment bank appointed Patrick
Artus as chief economist and member of the executive committee.
ALIXPARTNERS
The business advisory appointed Dennis Cassidy as managing
director and co-lead of the firm's energy practice. Dennis was
most recently a vice president in the global oil, gas and
chemicals practice at Booz & Co.
KPMG
Manal Corwin has rejoined KPMG from the U.S. Department of
Treasury as the national service line leader for international
corporate services and principal-in-charge, Washington National
Tax-International Tax Policy.